CBSE term 2 exams Live updates: Board to conduct live session on exams today
- CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Examinations in 2022: The livestream will begin today at 11 a.m., with Vineet Joshi, Chairman of CBSE, delivering the keynote address. The live webinar will last for one hour.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold a webinar on Monday, April 25, to teach functionaries on the preparation for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in its administration. The live webcast will be conducted by the Board at 11 am. The duration of live webcast is for 1 hour.
The live webinar will be available on YouTube. The Link is also available on the official notification available on the official website of CBSE.
CBSE has invited teachers from Classes 9 to12, as well as those involved in test and assessment administration, to attend the webinar and take notes.
Meanwhile, schools will need to set up to view the webcast's live stream. The live webcast will begin with Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman of CBSE, delivering the keynote address. The duration of the live webcast will be used to enter into examination mode and thus be completely prepared to conduct the test successfully. According to the Board, the webinar will eliminate any future issues, and the Board, with the assistance of schools and students, will be able to effectively conduct tests.
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 09:04 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 09:00 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:51 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:47 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:42 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:33 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:26 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:24 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:21 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:18 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:14 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:13 AM
Mon, 25 Apr 2022 08:09 AM
