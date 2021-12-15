Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE to begin registration process for Class 9, 11 today, here’s how to apply
board exams

CBSE to begin registration process for Class 9, 11 today, here’s how to apply

CBSE to begin registration process for Class 9, 11 from December 15, 2021 onwards. Affiliated schools can follow the steps given below to apply online. 
CBSE to begin registration process for Class 9, 11 today, here’s how to apply
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will begin the registration process of students for classes 9, 11 for session 2021-2022 from December 15, 2021, onwards. Affiliated schools who want to register their students for the Class 9, 11 sessions can do it through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 

Before proceeding with the registration of students, existing schools shall have to update the data on OASIS. To apply for the Class 9, 11 sessions, schools will have to follow these simple steps given below. 

CBSE Class 9, 11 Session 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 
  • Click on Class 9, 11 session available on the home page. 
  • Enter the number of sections and number of students. 
  • Update the details like Principal Name, Phone number and others. 
  • Enter the details asked in the excel file and click on upload excel file option. 
  • Finalise the data and make the fee payment. 
  • Once done, take a printout of the final list of registered students. 

After the generation of the final list, no more addition, deletions, or corrections can be made to this data. 

RELATED STORIES

The Board has made clear that only those students whose names are submitted through the online process or registration will be allowed to appear in Class 10, 12 board exams in 2022-23. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse board board exam
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP