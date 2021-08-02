CBSE to conduct Class 12 exam from August 16 for those not satisfied with marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that class 12 exam will be held from August 16 to September 15 for those students who are not satisfied with the marks which has been awarded on the basis of alternative marking scheme. The CBSE had declared class 12 result on July 30 in which 99.37% have passed. The results of over 65,000 students have not been released yet.

"As per this policy, the marks scored in the later exam will be considered as final," the Board has said.

The students who will take the exam for improvement of marks do not have to pay the exam fees, the CBSE has said.

The Board will also conduct exams, in the same duration, for private, patrachar and second chance compartment students. The results of these students have not been declared because of non-availability of yearlong assessment details, the Board has said.

Students who were not able to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and have been placed in compartment category can also sit in this exam.

The datesheet of the exam will be released soon, the board has said.

The exam will be held in core subjects only as per the reduced syllabus.