CBSE warns against FAKE notice on Class 10, 12 board exam dates

CBSE has warned students against FAKE notice on Class 10, 12 board exam dates doing the rounds. The notice can be checked below. 
Published on Feb 02, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has warned students against a fake notice on a circular having Class 10, 12 board exam dates for the year 2022. The fake circular carries CBSE Board Exams 2022 dates and is doing the rounds on many social media platforms. 

As per the fake notice dated January 24, 2022, the Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2022. Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 12 from Match 1, 2022 to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same Class. 

The fake notice also reads that the Class 10, 12 Board exam date sheet will be issued soon. CBSE will also inform all the stakeholders about information related to examinations from time to time. 

However, CBSE took its official Twitter handle to confirm that the notice being circulated is fake. 

Meanwhile, the Board is yet to release the Term 2 exam dates. The Board has also not released Term 1 results yet. Both result and exam dates will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE when released.  

