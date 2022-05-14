CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared: 74.23% passed class 10 & 79.3% class 12

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education announced the Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 on May 14. Candidates who have taken the Class 10 and 12 examinations can see their CGBSE results via cgbse.nic.in, the CGBSE's official website. The results can also be seen on the various official websites. cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 3 to March 23, 2022, while Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to March 30, 2022.

This year, the total pass percentage for CGBSE class 10 is 74.23 percent, while the total pass percentage for CGBSE class 12th is 79.30 percent. The CGBSE class 10 examination was passed by 78.84 percent of female students, while 69.07 percent of male candidates passed the class 12th examination.

For CGBSE class 12th, 81.15 percent of female students passed the examination, while 77.03 percent of male students passed the examination.

Last year, a total of 4.67 lakh children sat Class 10 examinations, with 2.24 lakh candidates being boys and 2.31 lakh candidates being girls. The overall passing rate was 100%. In year 2021 the total pass percentage for class 12th was 97%.

Here's the direct link to check the result

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of CGBSE ay cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th result link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

