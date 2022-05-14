CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result today
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will release CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. The Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 result will be announced by the Board at 12 noon today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
Every year around 8 lakh candidates appear for the examination for Class 10, 12. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 and Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.
Candidates who will top in Class 10, 12 board exams will get a free helicopter ride. The Chief Minister of the state had few days back announced that top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.
Sat, 14 May 2022 09:21 AM
Chhattisgarh Result 2022: Passing marks
The minimum marks to pass the Chhattisgarh Board Examination for Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent. All appeared candidates will have to score 33 percent in all the subjects to qualify the examination.
Sat, 14 May 2022 09:12 AM
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam to announce the result
Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will likely announce CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 today. The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board.
Sat, 14 May 2022 09:02 AM
CGBSE Results 2022: When to check
CGBSE Results 2022 will be available to candidates at 12 noon. The result link will be available here for candidates to check easily.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:51 AM
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result: Exam dates
Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:40 AM
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 across the state at various exam centres.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:35 AM
Chhattisgarh Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: Last year pass percentage
In 2021, the CGBSE Class 12 result was announced on July 25, 2022 and Chhattisgarh Class 10 result was declared on May 19, 2022. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 97.43 per cent and Class 10 pass percentage was 100 percent.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:30 AM
Chhattisgarh Result 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 Result
- Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
- Click on CGBSE 10th Result 2022 or CGBSE 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:26 AM
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Toppers to get helicopter ride
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel few days back had announced free helicopter ride to the toppers of Class 10, 12. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:20 AM
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 result: Around 8 lakhs candidates waiting for result
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 result will be declared today. Around 8 lakh candidates are waiting for the result this year for 10th and 12th. The result can be checked on the websites given below.
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:16 AM
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Where to check
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be declared today, May 14 at 12 noon. The result can be checked by all the appeared candidates in the list of websites given below.
cgbse.nic.in
results.cg.nic.in
Sat, 14 May 2022 08:11 AM
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date and Time
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 will be declared on May 14, 2022 at 12 noon. The result can be checked by candidates through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.