CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result today

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will release CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 on May 14, 2022. The Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 result will be announced by the Board at 12 noon today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Every year around 8 lakh candidates appear for the examination for Class 10, 12. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 and Class 12 examination was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates who will top in Class 10, 12 board exams will get a free helicopter ride. The Chief Minister of the state had few days back announced that top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.