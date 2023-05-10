CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh board exam results today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce CG board Class 10th and Class 12th final examination results today, May 10. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be available on the official websites of the board at 12 pm. Students can check these results using their roll numbers.

CG board 10th, 12th results will be announced on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. These exams were held in the month of March. When available, the direct link to check board exam results, names of toppers and other key details will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates.