CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 results declared

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam results.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)

GBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday, May 19 declared the Class 10 exam results. Due to the pandemic situation, the results were declared online through video conferencing by minister of Chhattisgarh Govt, school education department.

Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Direct link to check CGBSE 10th Result 2021

The state board had last month cancelled the Class 10 examinations due to the sudden surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

The marks to Class 10 students have been allotted on the basis of assignments issued by the board. If a student has not completed his assignments or has not obtained minimum passing marks in the assignment, then they have been given minimum passing marks.

Student who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in grade/division upgrading examination, once the pandemic situation comes under control.

This year 4,61,000 students had registered for the Class 10 exams.

