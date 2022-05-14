Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CGBSE 10th Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Class 10 result declared, direct link here

CGBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check Chhattisgarh Class 10 result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2022. The Chhattisgarh Class 10 result can be checked by all the appeared candidates through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10, 12 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by entering the details given in their admit card. The steps to check the result can be given below. 

CGBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
  • Click on CGBSE 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 for Class 10 across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CGBSE. 

