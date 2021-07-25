Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CGBSE 12th result 2021 declared: Chhattisgarh 12th result out at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 12th Results 2021 have been released today on the official websites at 12 noon. State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam has announced the result today at board office in Raipur.
CGBSE 12th Results 2021 have been released today on the official websites at 12 noon. State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam has announced the result today at board office in Raipur.

Students can visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021’

Enter your roll number and date of birth to log-in

Your CGBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Take print out of the results for your future references.

This year, exams have been held in a different way in Chhattisgarh. Instead of cancelling the board exams like CBSE, CISCE and other state boards the state government decided to conduct the exam in a non-traditional way.

CGBSE Students were asked to write the papers from their homes instead of going to exam centres. The answer copies were deposited in the schools after the exam was over.

