CGBSE 2023 class 10th and 12th examination timetable released at cgbse.nic.in

Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:36 PM IST

CGBSE has released the examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th.

ByHT Education Desk

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination or class 12th exam will commence on March 1 and will end on March 31. The Examination for High School Certificate Examination or class 10th examination will commence on March 2 and will end on March 24. The detailed CGBSE 2023 examination schedule is available on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Along with the class 12th and class 12th examination schedule, CGBSE has released the physical Traning Diploma Examination( 1st year and 2nd year ) examination schedule. The exam will begin on March 1 and will end on March 13.

CGBSE class 10th and class 12th examinations will be held from 9 am till 12:15 noon.

Direct link to check CGBSE 20023 examination timetable

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: How to check exam schedule

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

