CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022: Check Toppers list here

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 has been declared. The toppers list for Class 10 can be checked below. 
Updated on May 14, 2022 12:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 on May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for CGBSE Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. The result can also be checked on the other official website results.cg.nic.in. 

Suman Patel and Sonali Bala has secured first position by scoring 98.67 percent followed by Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap who secured the second position by scoring 98.17 percent.

The overall pass percentage is 74.23 percent. Girls have overpowered boys this year with overall pass percentage of 78.84 percent and boys pass percentage of 69.07 percent. 

All these toppers will get a free helicopter ride by the state government, as promised by the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government. 

The examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 for Class 10 across the state at various exam centres. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination that was conducted by the Board. 

(With inputs from Ritesh Mishra in Raipur) 

