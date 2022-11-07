Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE Class 10th and 12th practical exams schedule released at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th practical exams schedule released at cgbse.nic.in

board exams
Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:10 PM IST

CGBSE Class 10th and12th practical examination dates released at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10th and12th practical examination dates released at cgbse.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE Class 10, 12 practical examination dates. According to the official announcement, the CGBSE intends to hold the practical exams for the Chhattisgarh Board's 10th and 12th classes between January 10 and January 31, 2023. The students' respective schools can check the actual dates for practical exams.

The actual dates for practical exams can be confirmed by the students with their particular schools.

The CGBSE class 10th and 12th practical examination will be conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For students who will miss practical tests, there won't be re-exam. Such students will be recorded absent.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
cgbse.nic.in cgbse date sheet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP