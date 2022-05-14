Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: CGBSE Class 10, 12 result declared

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. The CGBSE Class 10, 12 result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. The results for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on results.cg.nic.in.

The CGBSE Class 10, 12 toppers will be able to avail ‘Helicopter Ride’, as announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams this year will be provided with free helicopter rides by the state government.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check

Students who have appeared for the examination for Class 10 and Class 12 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

