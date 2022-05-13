Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Where to check CGBSE result

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 date and time. The CGBSE Class 10, 12 result will be declared on May 14, 2022. Candidates who want to check the result can check the list of websites given below where the direct link to check results will be available.

The examination was conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 for Class 10 and from March 2 to March 30, 2022 for Class 12. Like every year, this year also around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination. The list of websites where candidates can check their result is given below.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites

<strong>cgbse.nic.in</strong>

<strong>results.cg.nic.in</strong>

To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. The direct link will be available to candidates soon after declaration of the result.

In 2021, the CGBSE Class 12 result was announced on July 25, 2022 and Chhattisgarh Class 10 result was declared on May 19, 2022. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 97.43 per cent and Class 10 pass percentage was 100 percent.

