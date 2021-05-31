Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE class 12th admit card out, download now

CGBSE class 12th admit card: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:12 PM IST
CGBSE class 12th admit card: Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of CGBSE at https://cgbse.nic.in/

The examination will be conducted in-home mode from June 1. This decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state. The class 12th students will be given five days from June 1 to 5 to collect question papers. Students can submit the answer sheets within five days from the date of collection of question papers.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website of CGBSE at https://cgbse.nic.

On the homepage click on the hyperlink “ Admit Card - Higher Secondary Main Examination - 2021”.

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Click on the class 12th main admit card 2021

Key in your Roll Number or Name and Fathers name

Your class 12th CGBSE admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download the hardcopy and take the printout

Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh admit card 2020 chhattisgarh board hall tickets
