Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass percentage, details here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021. The result for Class 10 has been announced online through video conferencing by the Minister of Chhattisgarh Govt, the school education department. The result can be checked through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

The Board has declared the result of a total of 4.67 lakh students of Class 10 out of which 2.24 lakh candidates are boys and 2.31 lakh candidates are girls. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 96.81 percent students have secured first division, 9024 students have secured second division and 5676 students have secured third division.

The result has been announced by the Board on the basis of the performance of students during online classes. Students were given assignments to complete which were graded and then their marks are being announced now. Also, students who are not satisfied with their results will get another chance of appearing for the board examination.

Students of Class 10 will be able to download their CGBSE Class 10 scorecard by visiting the official website. The downloaded mark sheet can be used as the provisional mark sheet for admission to the next class. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of CGBSE.