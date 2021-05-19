CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Class 10 Result on May 19, 2021. Students of Class 10 can check their results through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and also on the result website of CGBSE on results.cg.nic.in.

The Board had cancelled the Class 10 board examination because of the COVID19 surge across the country. So, the result will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and on the assignments allotted to them. Schools had to assess their students based on their performance throughout the academic year 2020-21.

CGBSE will allot passing marks to candidates who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments. For those students who are not satisfied with their results, they can appear for the examination that will be conducted on later date. The exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for holding the exams.