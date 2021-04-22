Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 cancelled

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has cancelled Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh have shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Chhattisgarh Secondary Education Board Raipur has canceled the examinations of class 10th keeping in mind the current situation of corona epidemic.”

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was scheduled to begin on May 3 and end on May 24, 2021. Class 10 examination was scheduled to begin on April 15 and end on May 1, 2021. However, the Board has earlier postponed the Class 10 exams.

Class 10 students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in internal assignments and will be promoted to Class 11. Also, students who will not be satisfied by the marks they have scored will get another option to appear for special examination. The details of the same would be released by the Board in due course of time after the situation improves.