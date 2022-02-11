Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table released, check details

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th exam 2022 time table: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the timetable for class 10 and class 12 examinations 2022.

The Board will conduct class 10 examinations from Thursday, March 03 to Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The examination will be held between 09:15 am and 12.15 pm. Students are requested to be admitted to their seats by 9 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CGBSE 10th time table

The class 10 students will appear for First language papers – Hindi, Hindi Specific, and Hindi General on March 03, for Secondary language papers – English, English Specific, and English General on March 05, for Social Science on March 08, Science on March 10, Professional courses papers on March 12, Math on March 15, and Third language papers on March 21, 2022. Specially disabled students will appear for class 10 examinations on March 23, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CGBSE 12th timetable

CBSE will conduct class 12 examinations from Wednesday, March 02 to Wednesday March 30, 2022. The examination will be held between 09:15 am to 12:15 pm. Students are requested to be admitted to their seats by 9 am.

The class 12 students will appear for First language papers- Hindi, Hindi Specific, and Hindi General on March 02, Second language papers on March 04, Math (New syllabus) on March 07, New syllabus papers – History, Elements of science and maths for agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Physics, Food and Nutrition, Business Studies, and Old syllabus paper – History on March 11, New syllabus papers – Biology, Economics, Industrial Organisation, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science on March 11, Commercial math on March 14, Geography (new and old syllabus) on March 16, and Optional subjects on March 22, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The students will appear for New syllabus papers – Political Science, Chemistry, Accounting, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Designing, Physiology and First aid, and Political Science (old syllabus) on March 24, New syllabus papers – Indian Music, Sociology, Psychology, Drawing and Designing, Steno Typing, Dance, Agriculture, and Home Science on March 25, Sanskrit on March 26, Computer Applications on March 29, and Third language papers on March 30, 2022.

The Board can make changes in the timetable of class 10 and class 12 examinations depending upon the ongoing novel coronavirus situation in the country.