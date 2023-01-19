Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets at sos.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh CGSOS class 10th and 12th timetables released at sos.cg.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets 2023. Candidates can download the class 10th and class 12th date sheets from the official website at sos.cg.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh board class 10 and class 12th examinations will be conducted from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. The practical examination should be completed by May 5, 2023, by the head of the centre.

The Chhattisgarh board class 10th examination will be conducted from April 1, 2023, to May 2, 2023, and the Chhattisgarh board class 12th examination will be held from March 28 to May 2, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check the CGSOS class 10th and 12th date sheet

CGSOS class 10th and 12th timetable: How to check

Visit the official website at sos.cg.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Time Table High School / Higher Secondary Examination March - April 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

