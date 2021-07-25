Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam results announced, 97.43 pc students pass
board exams

Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam results announced, 97.43 pc students pass

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday declared results of the Class 12 examination, which was conducted on an 'exam from home' pattern due to the second wave of COVID-19.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam results announced, 97.43 pc students pass(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Raipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday declared results of the Class 12 examination, which was conducted on an 'exam from home' pattern due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The overall pass percentage is 97.43 per cent, with girls outshining boys by achieving 98.06 per cent against the latter's pass percentage of 96.69, a government official said.

State School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, who announced the results of CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination here through video conferencing, said 2,89,023 students had registered for the exams and 2,86,850 appeared for it.

"Of these, results of 2,84,107 students were declared and 2,76,817, or 97.43 per cent, have passed. Of those who have passed, 2,71,155, or 95.44 per cent, qualified in Grade I category, while 5,570 aspirants passed in Grade II and 79 in Grade III, which is 1.63 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively of those passed," he said.

Due to the pandemic, the CGBSE Class XII main exam was held in an 'exam from home' pattern under which students were allowed to collect the paper from centres, take them home and submit answer sheets within five days. Since the exam was conducted under this new pattern, no merit list was announced for this year, he said. PTI TKP BNM BNM BNM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh chattisgarh cgbse cgbse.nic.in
TRENDING NEWS

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic win

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP