CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live: HSE Science, Commerce result announced

CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students. Result links will be activated soon on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

Odisha HSE results of Arts stream will be declared later.

This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The CHSE had started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

When available, the direct link to check Odisha Plus Two results will be shared here. Follow this blog for the latest updates.