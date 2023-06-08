Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 on June 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Class 12 Arts stream examination can check their respective results on the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link is also available at orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023 out, direct link here (HT file)

CHSE Odisha has conducted the Class 12 board examination from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The Class 12 Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab of Arts stream.

Key in your log in details.

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CHSE Odisha.

