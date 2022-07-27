Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2022 out at chseodisha.nic.in, get link
CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2022 out at chseodisha.nic.in, get link

  • CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2022 has been released at chseodisha.nic.in.
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Council of Higher Education Odisha has released the (CHSE) Odisha Class 12 results 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the CHSE Odisha result on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in. For updated follow live blog.

The Class 12 final examination results for Science and Commerce stream

CHSE Odisha result are available on the official website at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

The test was conducted from April 28 to May 31. This year a total of 3,21,508 students from the Arts, Sciences, Commerce, and Vocational streams appeared in the exams at different testing centers throughout the state.

Here's the direct link to check CHSE Odisha Science stream result 

Here's the direct link to check CHSE Odisha Commerce stream result

CHSE Odisha results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at www.chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the class 12 result link on the homepage.

Key in your registration number

The CHSE Odisha result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print out for future use.

Thursday, July 28, 2022
