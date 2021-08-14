CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2021 declared, direct link for Plus 2 marks here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2021 on August 14, 2021. The plus 2 result link is available on theofficial site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year more than 189363 students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state out of which 186685 candidates have passed. The result can be checked by all the registered candidates on the official site by entering the roll number and date of birth. The overall pass percentage this year for Arts stream is 98.58 percent and vocational course is 99.16 percent.

A total of 30510 students have secured first division, 46101 secured second division and 10074 students secured third division.

This year the Board has not announced the topper list and the merit list as the exams were not conducted. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the Board formed an expert committee to prepare the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results have been prepared.

Those students who are not happy with their results will get an opportunity to appear for the special exams. The special exams will be conducted soon. The dates and the time of the special exams will be announced by the Board after the declaration of result.