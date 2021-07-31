CHSE Odisha class 12th Science and Commerce result 2021 declared, direct link

CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce and Science Results 2021: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Saturday, July 31 announced the results of class 12th Commerce and Science stream on its official website. All the candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 or HS exams can check the result on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th commerce result

Direct link to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th science result

CHSE class 12th examination 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 18. However, the exam was cancelled due to the COVID 19 situation. The results have been tabulated according to an alternative assessment formula on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal exams.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce and Science results 2021

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the result link

Key in your Roll number and DOB

Click on the submit and view result

Keep the hard copy of the result for future refrance