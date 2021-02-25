Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here
CHSE Odisha plus two 2021 exam schedule announced, check here

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Odisha government Wednesday announced May 18 as the date for the plus two examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said the examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12.

The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, he said.

Around 3.50 lakh students will write the plus two examination this year, Dash said.

CHSE begins the examination with English paper every year but has opted for physics this time keeping in mind the students' preparation for the national level competitive examinations, he added.

