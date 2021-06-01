Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams
board exams

CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams

The CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:15 PM IST
CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams

The CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Arathoon told PTI.

The decision by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) came on the lines of cancellation of the board exams by CBSE, which was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session.

The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce org cisce board exams cisce board examinations

Related Stories

board exams

CBSE 12th Exam 2021 scrapped Live: Will state boards follow suit?

UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:19 PM IST
india news

Centre cancels CBSE class 12 exams, CICSE announcement follows

UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 11:03 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP