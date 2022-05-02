CISCE Sem 2 Exam 2022 Live: ICSE Maths, ISC English paper 2 exams today
- ICSE or Class 10 Maths paper will begin at 11 am and ISC or Class 12 English paper 2 exam starts at 2 pm. Live updates here.
ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct ICSE or Class 10 Maths and ISC or Class 12 English (Paper 2) exams on Monday, May 2. ICSE paper will begin at 11 am and ISC paper will begin at 2 pm. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Students will get 10 additional minutes to read the questions.
Students must carry their admit cards to the exam hall which will be required to get entry. They should wear masks and follow the COVID related instructions.
For analysis of papers and reaction of students, follow this live blog.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 10:10 AM
ICSE, ISC semester 2 exam day guidelines
- Sit in the exam hall 5 minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination.
- Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given on the paper.
- Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet.
- Write your UID, index number and subject name in space provided for it. Write these details on the front page of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, or graph papers, write these information on those sheets as well.
- Use only black or blue ballpoint pen to answer questions.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 10:09 AM
ICSE, ISC sem 2 exam: COVID instructions for students
- Reach the exam venue well ahead of time.
- Ensure staggered movement and social distancing at the exam venue.
- Wear face masks.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 09:43 AM
ICSE exams 2022 started on April 25
The ICSE term 2 examination 2022 started on Monday, April 25 while the ISC term 2 exams began on Tuesday, April 26.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 09:27 AM
ICSE Maths, ISC English paper timings
ICSE Maths exam will begin at 11 am, and ISC English paper 2 exam will begin at 2 pm. The duration of each paper is 90 minutes.
-
Mon, 02 May 2022 09:26 AM
ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams
ICSE (Class 10) Maths and ISC (Class 12) English paper 2 exams are scheduled for Monday, May 2.