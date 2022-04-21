Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE should clarify stand on ‘unvaccinated students entry in boards’: Minister
board exams

CISCE should clarify stand on ‘unvaccinated students entry in boards’: Minister

“While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter,” Gaikwad tweeted.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has sought clarification from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) if students need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to appear for the upcoming semester 2 examinations.

“While vaccines are a life saver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the @EduMinofIndia to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter,” Gaikwad tweeted.

“Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ICSE and ISC exams starting April 25th. Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre's affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren't mandatory,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

For the first time, CISCE is conducting annual examinations in two semesters. Semester 1 exams are over and results have been announced.

ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams will begin on April 25. ICSE exams will end on May 23 and ISC exams will continue till June 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisce icse board exams varsha gaikwad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP