Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu

The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said.
PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday announced that the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from April 1 in Jammu region.

As per the notification issued by joint secretary of JKBOSE, the exams for class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24 while those for class 12 will start from April 1 and end on April 29, an official said.

All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centres will be sanitised, the official said.

The chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, is personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations, the official said.

