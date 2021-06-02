Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Class 12 evaluation criteria making to take at least 2 weeks: CBSE officials

After the Central government announced cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams and said results will be made as per "well-defined objective criteria" in a time-bound manner, CBSE officials have informed that structuring the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE informed, "We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made."(HT file)

Speaking to ANI, a senior official said "The process of completion of the criteria for evaluation of Class 12 students will take at least two weeks."

Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE informed, "We are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. The decision is yet to be made."

Speaking further, Tripathi added, "Parents, teachers, principals, and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic."

On Tuesday, the Government of India announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi tweeted.

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.

