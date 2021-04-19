Covid-19: Manipur board exams for Class 10 and 12 postponed

The Manipur government has announced the postponement of matric (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) examination 2021 due to the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country. The matriculation and higher secondary examinations were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.

The state government has also announced suspension of physical classes for class 9 to 12 of all government, government-aided, private institutions/schools etc with immediate effect and until further orders.

The commissioner(Education-Schools) T Ranjit Singh issued an order in this regard on Monday. "Further it is ordered that online classes for these categories of classes will be resumed at the earliest on top priority," the order said.

All coaching classes and private tuitions teaching schools located within Manipur as well as boarding and hostels in schools and private hostels accommodating students will be closed with immediate effect.

The State government has directed all its employees who are 45 or above to get a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to effectively contain the spread of Covid 19.

The step has been taken a day after the state authority has made it mandatory for all persons entering in the northeastern state by air or by road to carry negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CB-NAAT reports taken within 72 hours from arrival in the state. The order is effective from April 18.

The state authority has also extended night curfew timing from 7pm to 5am every day against the previous order of 8pm to 4am.

Manipur on Monday reported 54 new COVID 19 positive cases, which is the third highest single day spike since January 5, bringing the state’s total infection tally to 29,775, besides increasing the total number of active cases to 296, according to official sources.