Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results at keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results at keralaresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 18, 2023 12:57 PM IST

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check supply results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will release DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 12 supplementary results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results(HT file)

When declared, candidates can check the results by using the login credentials – roll number and date of birth. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results

  • Visit the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The DHSE Plus two result was announced on May 25, 2023. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 82.95%. Out of 376135 appeared 312005 qualified for higher education. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE Kerala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
dhse kerala +2 say
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP