DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results at keralaresults.nic.in

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will release DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 12 supplementary results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results(HT file)

When declared, candidates can check the results by using the login credentials – roll number and date of birth. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: How to check supply results

Visit the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The DHSE Plus two result was announced on May 25, 2023. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 82.95%. Out of 376135 appeared 312005 qualified for higher education. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DHSE Kerala.

