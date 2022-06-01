GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board Class 10 Results releasing today

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Goa Board 10th Results will be announced by the Board at 5.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The list of other websites to locate candidates SSC result will be available on gbshse.info.

The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 examination this year. Candidates can check the latest updates below.