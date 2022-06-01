GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board Class 10 Results releasing today
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Goa Board 10th Results will be announced by the Board at 5.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The list of other websites to locate candidates SSC result will be available on gbshse.info.
The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 examination this year. Candidates can check the latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 01:16 PM
Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022: Last year data
In 2021, the result was declared on the basis of internal assessment and special scheme designed to finalise result based on Std 9 and 10 internal marks for March 2021 exam and pass percentage was 99.72 percent.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:41 PM
GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Where to check result
gbshse.info
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:25 PM
Goa Board 10th Result 2022: 20k students waiting for result
This year around 20k students are waiting for Goa Board 10th Result 2022. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 exams out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girl candidates.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:16 PM
Goa SSC Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:09 PM
Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.
Click on Goa Board SSC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 12:04 PM
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022: When will consolidated result sheets be available
The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 11:58 AM
Goa Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. The result will also be available on third party result websites.
-
Wed, 01 Jun 2022 11:52 AM
Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Date and Time
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Goa Board 10th Results will be announced by the Board at 5.30 pm.