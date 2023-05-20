GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa board Class 10 result today
- GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their marks on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in after 4:30 pm.
GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 exam results today. Goa board SSC result will be announced at 4:30 pm after which students can check their marks on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using seat number, school index number and date of birth.
GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24 at 31.
A total of 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.
When available, the direct link to check Goa board SSC result will be shared here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 02:16 PM
Goa board SSC result 2023: Number of students
A total of 20,476 students registered for the the Goa board SSC exam.
Girls: 10,074
Boys: 10,402
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 01:44 PM
GBSHSE SSC result 2023 time
Goa board SSC result will be announced at 4:30 pm today.
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 01:43 PM
Where to check Goa board Class 10th result 2023
Students can check GBSHSE SSC results through official websites of the board: results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in.
-
Sat, 20 May 2023 01:23 PM
GBSHSE Goa board SSC result 2023 today
Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is going to announce SSC or Class 10 board exam result today, May 20.