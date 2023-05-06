Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Goa Board 12th HSSC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12th exams can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Goa board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Goa Board 12th HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 12th results declared(HT)

The results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational courses have been announced at the press conference conducted by the Board.

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. Around 19 thousand candidates have appeared for the examination.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

• Visit the official site of the Goa Board at results.gbshsegoa.net.

• Click on the Goa Board HSSC Results link available on the home page.

• Enter the required details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GBSHSE.