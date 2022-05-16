Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the term-1 board examination results for Classes 10 and 12.
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
Published on May 16, 2022 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the HSSC  and SSC term1 result 2022. All the concerned institutions can download the result through the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at www.gbshse.info.

The Goa board SSC and HSSC marks can be download from the institution log in.

Here's the direct link to download the result

Goa board HSC, SSC result 2022: Know how to check the result

Step 1 - Visit the official website at www.gbshse.info.

 Step 2 - On the home page, click on the link Institutions tab and then on Institution log in.

Step 3 -Key in your credentials

Step 4 - Goa board 12th result be displayed on the screens

 Step 5 - Check all the details and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Goa board Class 10 term 1 examinations,  were held from December 1, 2022 to January 12, 2022. Exams for Class 12 term 1 were held from December 12 to January 11. Practical examinations for SSC students began on March 1, while practical exams for pre-vocational students began on March 14.

