Goa Board not to postpone Class 10, 12 exams despite demands

The Goa Board will not postpone or cancel the examinations to Standardd 10 or 12 despite demands to follow the example laid down by other states especially neighbouring Maharashtra, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has said.

Speaking to the media, the Chairman of the Board Bhagirath Shetye said that instead, the Board would ensure that the students are adequately spaced out and all other Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“As of now Goa Board 12th exams will be held from April 24. There is no change. Every examination centre will have a thermal scanner, social distancing will be enforced, face masks are compulsory. Only 12 students will be allowed per examination hall. If it is a bigger hall up to 17 students will be allowed,” Shetye said.

The Goa Board has scheduled Std 12 examinations to be held from April 24 to May 17, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be between May 19 and June 2. A total of 43,547 students have registered to appear for both examinations which will be held across more than 100 centres throughout Goa.

The Board’s decision comes even as the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has demanded that the exams either be held online or postponed.

“It is very unfortunate that instead of putting Covid management into place the Chief Minister wants to conduct 10th and 12th board exams, in Goa patients are struggling to get admitted, beds are full, patients are sleeping on the floor in GMC,” Naushad Chowdhuri, the president of the NSUI, said.

“In this situation CM should first focus and work in management of covid and make sure that this situation comes under control and once the Covid-19 number comes down he should think of conducting board exams and if still CM want to do away with these board exams then he should conduct this exams in online mode not offline mode,” he added.

Separately an online petition has also been initiated to ask the state government to postpone the exams.

The Goa Board has however said that all students including those under quarantine will be allowed to answer the exams at an isolated centre.