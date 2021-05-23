Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa Board's Class 10 exams cancelled, decision on Class 12 exams in two days
board exams

Goa Board's Class 10 exams cancelled, decision on Class 12 exams in two days

Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021: The Goa government has cancelled Class 10 exams in the state in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams: The decision has been taken on the recommendation of a committee comprising Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education and education department officials as well as experts in the field.(HT FILE)

The Goa government has cancelled Class 10 exams in the state in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of a committee comprising Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education and education department officials as well as experts in the field, and Class 10 marks would be allotted based on the internal assessment of examinations held in academic year 2020-21, he said.

"Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board.

Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination,” he said. He said 'private students', (those who study in night schools or schools for drop outs) will have to undergo a one-day or three-day exam, the dates of which would be announced later.

"A decision on Class 12 exams will be taken on Tuesday or Wednesday," Sawant informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board exam gbshse goa board goa board 12th goa board board exams 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP