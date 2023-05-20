Goa Board SSC Result 2023: GBSHSE Class 10 result today

Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce results of SSC or Class 10 public examination 2023 today, May 20, at 4:30 pm. Consolidates result sheets will be available for downloading through school login from May 22, 9 am, the board said. GBSHSE SSC result 2023 will also be shown on results.gbshsegoa.net, it added.

GBSHSE Goa board SSC result 2023 today(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa SSC exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second one from April 1 to 24 at 31 exam centres across the state.

“The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded by the School for official purpose from official website of the Board (www.gbshse.in),” the board said in the result notice.

This year, a total of 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.

Last year, a total of 20,345 students appeared for the GBSHSE SSC exam, of whom, 18,869 passed. The pass percentage was 92.75 per cent.

The board informed that marks sheets of Class 10 will be distributed at four centres: Mapusa , Bicholim, Margao and Ponda and the date will be announced shortly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}