GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa board Class 10 result today

GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 exam results today. Goa board SSC result will be announced at 4:30 pm after which students can check their marks on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in using seat number, school index number and date of birth.

GBSHSE Goa SSC board exam 2023 was held in two terms, the first one from November 10 to 29, 2022 and the second term from April 1 to 24 at 31.

A total of 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.

When available, the direct link to check Goa board SSC result will be shared here.