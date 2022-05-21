Goa HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board class 12th Result declared, direct link here

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Goa HSSC result 2022. The Goa Board class 12th result can be checked by all the appeared candidates through the direct link given below. The result link is available to candidates on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked by appeared candidates on results.gbshsegoa.net. To check the result, candidates will require their roll number, registration number and other details.

However, the Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am.

This year Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC or class 12th examination was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state. Around 18201 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams out of which 8,925 are male candidates and 9,276 are female candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Goa Board.

Here's the direct link to check the Goa HSSC or class 12th result.