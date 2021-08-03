Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Message circulating that govt will provide free laptops is false: PIB fact check
board exams

Message circulating that govt will provide free laptops is false: PIB fact check

Government has fact checked a claim that Education Ministry will provide free laptops to support virtual learning amid COVID-19 pandemic. This claim is false, the government's fact check organisation, PIB Fact Check has confirmed.
AUG 03, 2021
Government factchecks claims about education ministry(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A fake message is being circulated on message sharing app, WhatsApp, which says that the ministry of education has a distribution schedule for laptops to be given out to families to help support virtual learning this pandemic. The message has a clickable link.

PIB Fact Check has asked people not to click on the link or share personal information.

Any official announcement made by the Education Ministry will be informed to students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders through the official website of the Ministry or else through the verified social media accounts of the Ministry and the Education Minister.

