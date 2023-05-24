GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Board Class 10 results releasing tomorrow at gseb.org

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results will be announced at 8 am tomorrow. Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website.

Apart from the official website results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Gujarat Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for GSEB SSC examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage and toppers.