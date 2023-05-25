Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC 10th result 2023 today on gseb.org

GSEB SSC 10th result 2023 today on gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 06:22 AM IST

GSEB SSC result will be available on the official website gseb.org at or after 8 am.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (commonly known as GSEB) will announce SSC or Class 10 results today, May 25, at 8 am. GSEB SSC result official website is gseb.org where students can check their marks using board exam seat number. GSEB SSC result 2023 live updates.

GSEB has also made provisions for checking results via WhatsApp. To avail this facility, students can send their board exam seat numbers to 6357300971.

GSHSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website of GSEBt gseb.org

On the homepage, open the result tab.

Now, open the SSC result link

Enter the requested information and login.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download your GSEB SSC result 2023.

In 2022, a total of 7,72,771 students registered for the SSC exam in Gujarat, of whom 5,03,726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 59.92 perc cent while 71.66 per cent girls passed the exam.

