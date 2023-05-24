GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Board Class 10 results releasing tomorrow at gseb.org
GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 10 results releasing tomorrow, may 25, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results will be announced at 8 am tomorrow. Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website.
Apart from the official website results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.
Gujarat Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for GSEB SSC examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, pass percentage and toppers.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 24, 2023 04:47 PM IST
GSEB 10th pass percentage: Last year data
In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 65.18 percent, with 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passing the GSEB SSC exams.
-
May 24, 2023 04:42 PM IST
GSEB SSC passing marks 2023
Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the SSC, Class 10 examination.
-
May 24, 2023 04:37 PM IST
GSEB 10th result 2023 topper list: Expected
GSEB 10th result 2023 topper list is expected to be out tomorrow, May 25. However, the Board has not shared any information regarding the same.
-
May 24, 2023 04:32 PM IST
GSEB results: How to check Class 10 result
Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the SSC result link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
May 24, 2023 04:27 PM IST
GSEB class 10 result: 8 lakh candidates waiting
This year as per reports, around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for GSEB class 10 board examination in the state.
-
May 24, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Gujarat board class 10 result: Exam dates
Gujarat Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023.
-
May 24, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Gujarat Board 10th result: Where to check results
Students who had registered for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website. Apart from the official website results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.
-
May 24, 2023 04:12 PM IST
GSEB 10th Result 2023: Official notice
GSEB 10th Result 2023 official notice is available on the website of GSEB at gseb.org.
-
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST
GSEB SSC Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: May 25, 2023
Time: 8 am