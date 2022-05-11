GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat HSC result releasing tomorrow

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has announced GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 date and time. Gujarat HSC result will be releasing tomorrow, May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the written board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

The Class 12 science result date and time was announced by Jitu Vaghani, Cabinet Minister of Education, Science & Technology - Govt. of Gujarat on his official twitter handle. However, Class 12 Commerce and Arts result date have not been released by the Board. Along with GSEB Class 12 science result, GUJCET result will also be declared by the Board.

The Science stream examination for Class 12 was started by the Board on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022. The examination was conducted following all the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central governments. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results.