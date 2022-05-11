GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE: Gujarat HSC result releasing tomorrow
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB has announced GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 date and time. Gujarat HSC result will be releasing tomorrow, May 12, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the written board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
The Class 12 science result date and time was announced by Jitu Vaghani, Cabinet Minister of Education, Science & Technology - Govt. of Gujarat on his official twitter handle. However, Class 12 Commerce and Arts result date have not been released by the Board. Along with GSEB Class 12 science result, GUJCET result will also be declared by the Board.
The Science stream examination for Class 12 was started by the Board on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022. The examination was conducted following all the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central governments. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 06:46 PM
Gujarat HSC Science Result: Steps to check
Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 06:36 PM
GSEB Class 12 Result: List of websites to check Science result
GSEB Class 12 Result will be declared tomorrow, May 11, 2022. The list of websites where Class 12 result can be checked is on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 06:28 PM
GUJCET Final Answer Key released
Along with GSEB Class 12 Science result, GUJCET result will also be declared. The Board has released GUJCET Final Answer Key on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 06:17 PM
Gujarat Class 12 Result: Exam conducted with COVID19 precautions
Gujarat Class 12 Result will be announced tomorrow. GSEB Class 12 result was conducted by the Board keeping all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 06:06 PM
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: Last year data
In 2021, Gujarat Class 12 Science Result was declared on July 17. The Class 12 board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. Later the Board had released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which GSEB Class 12 Science result was announced. The result was based on Class 10, 11 and 12 scores.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:55 PM
Gujarat 12th Result 2022: Passing criteria
All the appeared candidates will have to score a least a D grade in every subject to pass the examination. Those who scored E grade had to appear for supplementary exams.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:50 PM
GSEB HSC 12th science result: What details are needed to access the result
GSEB HSC 12th Science result will be declared on May 12, 2022. Students would need their seat number and roll number to access their results. The result link will be activated at 10 am tomorrow.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:45 PM
Gujarat 12th Science Result: When to check result
Gujarat 12th Science result will be announced by GSEB on May 12, 2022. The Class 12 Science result will be declared at 10 am tomorrow. Students are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the results.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:40 PM
Gujarat HSC Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
Click on GSEB 12th science results link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:35 PM
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Check Education Minister tweet
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:30 PM
Gujarat HSC Science Result 2022: Exam dates
The Science stream examination for Class 12 was started by the Board on March 28 and ended on April 8, 2022. The examination was conducted following all the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central governments.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:25 PM
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Where to check result
GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 will be announced tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the written board examination can check the result through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
-
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:20 PM
Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2022: Date and time announced
Gujarat Class 12 Science Result 2022 date and time have been announced. GSEB HSC result for science stream will be announced on May 12, 2022 at 10 am on gseb.org.