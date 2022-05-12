GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org
- GUJCET 2022 Result: GSEB will declare GUJCET Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared by the Board at 10 am.
GUJCET result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. GSEB 12th Science Result LIVE.
GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The entrance exam was conducted on April 18.
After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 12, 2022 08:26 AM IST
GSEB GUJCET Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
Click on GUJCET link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
May 12, 2022 08:12 AM IST
GUJCET Result 2022: Prelims answer key released on April 28
The preliminary answer key was released on April 28, 2022 and the objection window was opened till April 30, 2022 on the same.
-
May 12, 2022 07:58 AM IST
GSEB 12th Science results along with GUJCET results
In addition to GUJCET results, the GSEB will also announce results of Class 12 final examination for Science stream students. GSEB 12th Science result live updates.
-
May 12, 2022 07:52 AM IST
GUJCET result 2022 live updates
Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on May 11 confirmed the GUJCET result 2022 date and time.
-
May 12, 2022 07:40 AM IST
GUJCET final answer key 2022 released
Ahead of GUJCET results, the GSEB has released the final answer key of the exam. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2022 final answer key and calculate their probable score in the entrance exam.
-
May 12, 2022 07:33 AM IST
What after GUJCET result 2022
After GUJCET result is announced, the counselling process for admission to Engineering and other professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat will begin. More details will be available when the results are out.
-
May 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST
How to check GUJCET 2022 result
- Go to the official website, gseb.org.
- On the homepage, the link to download GUJCET result will be displayed. Click on it.
- Login with your roll number and/or other details.
- Submit and view your score.
- Download the result page.
-
May 12, 2022 07:21 AM IST
GUJCET result 2022 date and time
GUJCET 2022 result date: May 12
Gujarat CET result time: 10 am.
-
May 12, 2022 07:12 AM IST
GUJCET result 2022 today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on May 12 at gseb.org.
GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org
- GUJCET 2022 Result: GSEB will declare GUJCET Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared by the Board at 10 am.
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards: Important instructions to candidates
JEE Advanced 2022: Expert tips on how to ace exam, here's all you need to know
- JEE Advanced 2022: As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left.
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 out at mpsos.nic.in
- Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: Excellence School, Model School results can be downloaded from mpsos.nic.in.
MHT CET 2022: Last date today to register with late fees, direct link here
AP PGECET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
- AP PGECET 2022 registration begins. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on the AP PGECET tab for more information.
RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Candidates can download RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Websites, steps to download
- NEET PG 2022: On May 10, NBEMS said NEET PG admit cards will be issued shortly on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
JIPMAT 2022 registration begins on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply
- JIPMAT 2022 registration process has started on jipmat.nta.ac.in. Here is direct link to apply.
NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in, check details here
- NEET-PG 2022 Admit Cards to be issued shortly. The examination will be held on May 21.
Bihar college principal, lecturers among 4 arrested for BPSC paper leak: Top cop
BPSC prelims paper leak case: BDO, college principal among four arrested
- The Economic Offences Unit (EoU) of Bihar police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case.