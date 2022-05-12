Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org
Live

GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org

  • GUJCET 2022 Result: GSEB will declare GUJCET Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared by the Board at 10 am. 
GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org
GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org(HT file)
Updated on May 12, 2022 08:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

GUJCET result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check it using their roll number and/or other details. The results will also be available on gsebeservice.com. GSEB 12th Science Result LIVE.

GUJCET 2022 provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The entrance exam was conducted on April 18. 

After the results are out, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 12, 2022 08:26 AM IST

    GSEB GUJCET Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

    Click on GUJCET link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 12, 2022 08:12 AM IST

    GUJCET Result 2022: Prelims answer key released on April 28 

    The preliminary answer key was released on April 28, 2022 and the objection window was opened till April 30, 2022 on the same.

  • May 12, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    GSEB 12th Science results along with GUJCET results

    In addition to GUJCET results, the GSEB will also announce results of Class 12 final examination for Science stream students. GSEB 12th Science result live updates.

  • May 12, 2022 07:52 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2022 live updates

    Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on May 11 confirmed the GUJCET result 2022 date and time. 

  • May 12, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    GUJCET final answer key 2022 released

    Ahead of GUJCET results, the GSEB has released the final answer key of the exam. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2022 final answer key and calculate their probable score in the entrance exam. 

  • May 12, 2022 07:33 AM IST

    What after GUJCET result 2022

    After GUJCET result is announced, the counselling process for admission to Engineering and other professional courses at participating institutions of Gujarat will begin. More details will be available when the results are out. 

  • May 12, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    How to check GUJCET 2022 result

    1. Go to the official website, gseb.org.
    2. On the homepage, the link to download GUJCET result will be displayed. Click on it. 
    3. Login with your roll number and/or other details.
    4. Submit and view your score.
    5. Download the result page.
  • May 12, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2022 date and time

    GUJCET 2022 result date: May 12

    Gujarat CET result time: 10 am.

  • May 12, 2022 07:12 AM IST

    GUJCET result 2022 today

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare Gujarat CET results on May 12 at gseb.org. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet
competitive exams

GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org

  • GUJCET 2022 Result: GSEB will declare GUJCET Result 2022 on May 12, 2022. The result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test will be declared by the Board at 10 am. 
GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org(HT file)
GUJCET Result 2022 LIVE: GSEB Gujarat CET results at 10 am on gseb.org(HT file)
Updated on May 12, 2022 08:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
competitive exams

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download 

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. 
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
Published on May 11, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here 

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the final answer key through the direct link given below. 
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 released on gseb.org, download link here
Published on May 11, 2022 06:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards: Important instructions to candidates

UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards has been released. Candidates can check important instructions to candidates given below. 
UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards: Important instructions to candidates
UPSC civil services prelims 2022 admit cards: Important instructions to candidates
Published on May 11, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2022: Expert tips on how to ace exam, here's all you need to know

  • JEE Advanced 2022: As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilise the time left.
JEE Advanced 2022: Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease.(Representative)
JEE Advanced 2022: Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease.(Representative)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Batlish
Close Story
competitive exams

MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 out at mpsos.nic.in

  • Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: Excellence School, Model School results can be downloaded from mpsos.nic.in. 
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 out at mpsos.nic.in(mpsos.nic.in)
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 out at mpsos.nic.in(mpsos.nic.in)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

MHT CET 2022: Last date today to register with late fees, direct link here 

MHT CET 2022 registration with late fees ends today, May 11, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MHT CET on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. 
MHT CET 2022: Last date today to register with late fees, direct link here
MHT CET 2022: Last date today to register with late fees, direct link here
Published on May 11, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

AP PGECET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

  • AP PGECET 2022 registration begins. Candidates can go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and click on the AP PGECET tab for more information.
AP PGECET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link(cets.apsche.ap.gov.in)
AP PGECET 2022 registration begins on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link(cets.apsche.ap.gov.in)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Candidates can download RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 11, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Websites, steps to download

  • NEET PG 2022: On May 10, NBEMS said NEET PG admit cards will be issued shortly on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Websites, steps to download(HT file)
NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Websites, steps to download(HT file)
Published on May 11, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

JIPMAT 2022 registration begins on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply

  • JIPMAT 2022 registration process has started on jipmat.nta.ac.in. Here is direct link to apply. 
JIPMAT 2022 registration begins on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply(jipmat.nta.ac.in)
JIPMAT 2022 registration begins on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply(jipmat.nta.ac.in)
Published on May 11, 2022 08:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in, check details here

  • NEET-PG 2022 Admit Cards to be issued shortly. The examination will be held on May 21.
NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in, check details here(Hindustan Times)
NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in, check details here(Hindustan Times)
Published on May 10, 2022 09:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
india news

Bihar college principal, lecturers among 4 arrested for BPSC paper leak: Top cop

A Bihar block development officer (BDO), who was entrusted by the Bihar government to ensure that BPSC’s exam centres played by the book, was detained on Tuesday morning.
Members of Jan Adhikar Chatra Parishad (JACP) protesting the paper leak of BPSC exam in Patna on Monday (HT Photo)
Members of Jan Adhikar Chatra Parishad (JACP) protesting the paper leak of BPSC exam in Patna on Monday (HT Photo)
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar
Close Story
competitive exams

BPSC prelims paper leak case: BDO, college principal among four arrested

  • The Economic Offences Unit (EoU) of Bihar police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case.
BPSC paper leak: The preliminary test for state civil services examination was held on Sunday and cancelled the same day after question paper was leaked.. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)(HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
BPSC paper leak: The preliminary test for state civil services examination was held on Sunday and cancelled the same day after question paper was leaked.. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)(HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Published on May 10, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar
Close Story
competitive exams

RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus have been released. Candidates can check the syllabus through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 
RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 06:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out